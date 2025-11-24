Watch the moment CS RUKU’s Personal Assistant was restrained after he tried to attack GACHAGUA with a knife at an ACK Church in Mbeere North (VIDEO)

Monday, November 24, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded on Sunday at an ACK Church in Mbeere North after chaos broke out during a service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
According to eyewitness accounts and circulating online
reports, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku’s Personal Assistant,
identified as Freddie Tosh, allegedly attempted to approach Gachagua while
holding a knife.
The situation quickly escalated as shocked congregants
reacted, with a group of youths restraining the aide before the incident could
progress.
He was subdued, roughed up and eventually escorted out of
the church compound as the congregation watched in disbelief.
Authorities have not yet released an official statement on
the matter, but the video has sparked intense debate online, especially given
the rising political tension ahead of the November 27th Mbeere North
by-election.
