Man secretly records a VIDEO of millions of shillings in suitcases being loaded into a vehicle to bribe voters in the upcoming Malava by-elections (WATCH)







Monday, November 24, 2025 - A man has shared a video online showing a vehicle parked at the Golf Hotel in Kakamega, reportedly loaded with several suitcases containing large amounts of cash.

The clip shows the heavily tinted vehicle at the hotel’s parking lot as unidentified men load the suitcases containing money before driving off to an unknown destination.

According to whispers, the money is intended to bribe voters in the upcoming Malava by-elections slated for November 27th.

President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, has been campaigning in Malava for months, drumming up support for UDA candidate, David Ndakwa, in what is considered a do-or-die political battle.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously raised concerns about Government spending in the upcoming by-elections, claiming that taxpayers' money was being used to bribe voters.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan man recorded a vehicle at the Golf Hotel in Kakamega carrying millions of shillings in suitcases, allegedly being ferried to Malava to be used by the government to bribe voters and influence the 27th November by-elections. pic.twitter.com/JfNO3PrHhE — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST