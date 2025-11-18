Uproar as the son of former Inspector General of Police, HILLARY MUTYAMBAI, viciously attacks his cousin, LULU KYALO, and leaves her with a disfigured face (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - The family of former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has once again been thrust into the public spotlight following serious allegations involving his son, David Mwendwa Mutyambai, who has previously found himself at the center of various controversies.

This latest uproar comes after David’s cousin, Lulu Kyalo, claimed that he assaulted her and left her with life-threatening injuries.

Her account, shared from a hospital bed, has stirred public debate, especially coming during Gender-Based Violence Awareness Month.

In her emotional statement, the aggrieved cousin wrote:

“Today I cry in pain and extreme sorrow. On Gender-Based Violence Month, I was attacked by someone I considered a brother and my best friend. I’m writing this from a hospital bed, not because I’m sick, but because I’m being treated for first- to third-degree wounds inflicted by blood relatives. I’m scared to post the photos, ashamed, and I don’t know why. But I won’t relent on justice. This isn’t the first time—this has happened before, and I stayed quiet. I’ve learned that silence only makes it worse. I want justice. I want to be free from aggressive, mean human beings who have no self-control.”

She further claimed that the incident left her fearing for her life.

Photos now circulating online show her with visible injuries, sparking outrage and calls for authorities to intervene and ensure an impartial investigation.





