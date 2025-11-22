“Walitumiwa Nyuki” - Swarm of bees attack City Council askaris after clamping a vehicle in Nairobi CBD - Incident linked to witchcraft (VIDEO)



Saturday, November 22, 2025 - A bizarre incident occurred in Nairobi Central Business District when bees swarmed a City Council askaris’ vehicle shortly after they clamped a motorist’s car.

Eyewitnesses claim the bees appeared mysteriously, with some linking the unusual attack to witchcraft.

The startled askaris struggled to control the situation, forcing them to retreat from the vehicle.

The bizarre incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with netizens questioning whether supernatural forces were at play.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

