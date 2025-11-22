A matatu driver nearly runs over a traffic police officer during an altercation in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded in
Nairobi’s Central Business District when a matatu driver almost ran over a
traffic police officer during a tense altercation.
A video circulating online shows the officer standing in
front of the vehicle, attempting to enforce traffic regulations.
Instead of stopping, the defiant driver accelerates, forcing
the officer to scramble out of the way to avoid being hit.
The vehicle sped off as the officer gave chase, narrowly
avoiding a serious accident.
Incidents involving reckless matatu drivers harassing
traffic officers appear to be on the rise, with reports suggesting that many of
these vehicles are owned by influential politicians and well-connected
businessmen.
