A matatu driver nearly runs over a traffic police officer during an altercation in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi's Central Business District when a matatu driver almost ran over a traffic police officer during a tense altercation.

A video circulating online shows the officer standing in front of the vehicle, attempting to enforce traffic regulations.

Instead of stopping, the defiant driver accelerates, forcing the officer to scramble out of the way to avoid being hit.

The vehicle sped off as the officer gave chase, narrowly avoiding a serious accident.

Incidents involving reckless matatu drivers harassing traffic officers appear to be on the rise, with reports suggesting that many of these vehicles are owned by influential politicians and well-connected businessmen.

Watch the video.

A matatu driver almost knocked down a police officer in Nairobi’s CBD! pic.twitter.com/h6PDCyO0cl — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 22, 2025

