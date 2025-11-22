Driver and turn boy tied up as fake customer leads an armed gang in the theft of a brand new lorry worth millions (PHOTOs)







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - A man identified in mobile money records as “Felix Munene” is believed to have been involved in the dramatic theft of a brand-new lorry after posing as a legitimate customer.

According to reports, the man travelled to Kanyoni asking for the driver, claiming he wanted to purchase machine-cut stones.

Two days later, the driver reportedly picked him up at Kamwangi after he re-confirmed the order.

They drove together to a quarry, where the man allegedly alighted at the gate after giving the driver cash to make payment.

He was later picked up again at Witeithie, and they proceeded to Ngurweini.

Upon arrival, the driver and turn boy say they were suddenly ambushed by a gang armed with crude weapons, a gun, and machetes.

The two were tied up and left at the scene as the lorry was driven away.

The stolen vehicle was later reportedly spotted near a coffee factory, partially covered with a tent.

A report was made, but according to the owner, the lorry had already been moved by the time police arrived.

The owner further claims that even car-tracking companies could not trace the vehicle due to a reported network problem, adding that three trackers were removed from the truck.

He is now appealing to the public for any information that could help recover his stolen lorry.