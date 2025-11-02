“WABABAZ take advantage of you” - Socialite HUDDAH MONROE opens up about painful lessons from her youth!





Sunday, November 02, 2025 - Kenyan socialite turned beauty mogul, Huddah Monroe, has shared a candid glimpse into her early struggles, revealing the emotional and financial hardships she faced before finding success.



In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, Huddah opened up about the pressure of surviving as a young woman with no income, no plan, and no support - especially during the holiday season.



“I know how it feels not to have a plan and no money.”



“Kwanza holiday times, rent is looking at you, bills on bills, Wababaz all busy with family,” she wrote.



She described her younger years as a painful learning curve, marked by vulnerability and disappointment.

Being naïve, she said, made her susceptible to exploitation - particularly by older men who took advantage of her situation.



“Being young and naïve is fun, but very, very difficult and disappointing because people take advantage of you in a major way, especially older men,” she stated.



Now a successful entrepreneur and founder of Huddah Cosmetics, Huddah says she’s grateful for the growth that came from those difficult seasons.



“I wouldn’t want to be that young again. I’m happy where I am. Not fully figured out my life, but at least I don’t have to beg people for peanuts.”

