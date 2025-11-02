“I Wish Men Understood This,” - LILLIAN NG’ANG’A reveals what women desire most in men for happy and lasting marriage







Sunday, November 02, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has sparked conversation online with her post on what women desire most in men for happy and lasting romantic relationships.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, Lillian reposted a meme that read:

“Men don’t realise their superpower is safety. A woman will do anything for a man with whom she feels mentally, emotionally, and physically safe.”

She added her own caption: “I wish men understood this!”

According to the mother of one, emotional security is often overlooked, yet essential for women to feel free, loved and respected.

Her message encouraged men to shift focus from material gestures to building trust, stability and protection within relationships.

However, the timing of her post has raised eyebrows, with some wondering if it was a subtle message to her husband, rapper Juliani, amid rumors of cracks in their marriage.

Lilian Ng’ang’a publicly announced her separation from Alfred Mutua in August 2021 and later married rapper Juliani in a private ceremony in February 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST