VIDEO of notorious gangsters on police wanted list at a house party hosted by a LADY in Dandora - Two killed by a mob after the bash





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing a group of notorious gangsters, who were on the police’s wanted list, enjoying themselves at a house party hosted by a young lady in Dandora.





In the clip, the thugs, well-known faces in the underworld, are seen drinking and dancing while posing for selfies with the host and her friends.





The party went down just hours before tragedy struck.





According to reports, two of the gangsters were later cornered and lynched by an angry mob in the same neighborhood shortly after leaving the party.





The duo was among several suspects wanted for a series of armed robberies and violent muggings in Eastlands.







The lady who hosted the party is also being sought for questioning over her links to the slain criminals and others who remain at large.







The lady who hosted the party.







The two gangsters who were lynched by a mob after the party.




