A Kenyan taxi driver based in Dubai attacked by a suspected GAY male client after he declined to be touched by him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - A viral clip has captured the terrifying moment a young Kenyan man working as a taxi driver in Dubai was attacked by a male client after rejecting inappropriate physical advances.

According to the footage, the passenger boarded the cab and sat in the backseat.

Along the way, he attempted to touch the driver inappropriately.

When the driver declined and tried to maintain professionalism, the passenger became aggressive and attempted to strangle him, prompting the driver to scream for help.

Fearing for his safety, the driver quickly stopped the vehicle and jumped out to escape the violent client, who was later arrested.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan taxi driver in Dubai faced a terrifying attack by a client who was later arrested pic.twitter.com/OD2Nm5356M — The Nairobi Times Videos (@nairobitimesvid) November 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST