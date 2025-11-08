U.S Vice President JD VANCE's planned visit to Kenya in doubt after President DONALD TRUMP's new order







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - The planned visit to Kenya by U.S Vice President JD Vance is now in limbo following President Donald Trump’s directive that no American officials will attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa.

Vance was expected to travel to Nairobi after participating in the G20 meeting scheduled for November 22nd - 23rd in Johannesburg.

However, with Washington officially pulling out of the summit, the Kenya leg of the trip is in jeopardy.

A senior White House official confirmed to Reuters that Vance has no international travel plans in the near term, effectively casting doubt on what would have been the first high-level U.S executive visit to Kenya since Trump’s return to office.

President Trump announced the boycott on Friday, accusing South Africa of committing “human rights atrocities” against its white minority population, particularly white farmers.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

South African officials have rejected the claims, saying their land reform policies aim to address historical injustices.

Vance’s proposed visit to Kenya was expected to focus on strategic and economic cooperation, including U.S interests in East Africa’s rare earth mineral deposits.

Mrima Hill, a forest near Kenya’s coast, is believed to contain significant reserves worth billions of dollars critical to green energy and technology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST