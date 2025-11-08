U.S Vice President JD VANCE's planned visit to Kenya in doubt after President DONALD TRUMP's new order

Saturday, November
08, 2025 - The planned visit to Kenya by U.S Vice President JD Vance is now
in limbo following President Donald Trump’s directive that no American
officials will attend the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa.
Vance was expected to travel to Nairobi after participating
in the G20 meeting scheduled for November 22nd - 23rd in
Johannesburg.
However, with Washington officially pulling out of the
summit, the Kenya leg of the trip is in jeopardy.
A senior White House official confirmed to Reuters that
Vance has no international travel plans in the near term, effectively casting
doubt on what would have been the first high-level U.S executive visit to Kenya
since Trump’s return to office.
President Trump announced the boycott on Friday, accusing
South Africa of committing “human rights atrocities” against its white minority
population, particularly white farmers.
“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South
Africa,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
South African officials have rejected the claims, saying
their land reform policies aim to address historical injustices.
Vance’s proposed visit to Kenya was expected to focus on
strategic and economic cooperation, including U.S interests in East Africa’s
rare earth mineral deposits.
Mrima Hill, a forest near Kenya’s coast, is believed to
contain significant reserves worth billions of dollars critical to green energy
and technology.
