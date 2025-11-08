MP JALANG'O reveals what would have happened if RAILA ODINGA had not been buried within 72 hours!

Saturday, November
08, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has
revealed that Kenya and even India could have faced widespread disruption had
the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga been delayed beyond the
72-hour window he had requested.
Speaking in a YouTube interview on Friday, November 7th,
Jalang’o said Raila’s decision to be buried within three days was a strategic
move to prevent confusion, unrest and political speculation.
“I am so happy Baba decided the 72 hours.”
“If this thing were not handled within that time, it would
have been too chaotic,” he said.
Jalang’o described Raila’s final wishes as deliberate and
deeply thoughtful, noting that the late leader had begun discussing funeral
arrangements in his final days.
He emphasized that Raila’s influence was so immense that any
delay would have brought the country to a standstill.
“You can imagine what could have been happening here.”
“The country could have been at a standstill,” he said,
referencing the planned journey of Raila’s body from Kisumu to Bondo.
“They would have arrived in Bondo today.”
He added that Raila’s global stature would have drawn
mourners from as far as India, potentially disrupting normal life there.
“People would have booked to go to India. Not just
politicians. And India would have come to a standstill,” Jalang’o said.
He praised Raila’s foresight, saying the swift burial helped
the nation avoid unnecessary tension.
