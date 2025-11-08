MP JALANG'O reveals what would have happened if RAILA ODINGA had not been buried within 72 hours!







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Lang’ata MP, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has revealed that Kenya and even India could have faced widespread disruption had the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga been delayed beyond the 72-hour window he had requested.

Speaking in a YouTube interview on Friday, November 7th, Jalang’o said Raila’s decision to be buried within three days was a strategic move to prevent confusion, unrest and political speculation.

“I am so happy Baba decided the 72 hours.”

“If this thing were not handled within that time, it would have been too chaotic,” he said.

Jalang’o described Raila’s final wishes as deliberate and deeply thoughtful, noting that the late leader had begun discussing funeral arrangements in his final days.

He emphasized that Raila’s influence was so immense that any delay would have brought the country to a standstill.

“You can imagine what could have been happening here.”

“The country could have been at a standstill,” he said, referencing the planned journey of Raila’s body from Kisumu to Bondo.

“They would have arrived in Bondo today.”

He added that Raila’s global stature would have drawn mourners from as far as India, potentially disrupting normal life there.

“People would have booked to go to India. Not just politicians. And India would have come to a standstill,” Jalang’o said.

He praised Raila’s foresight, saying the swift burial helped the nation avoid unnecessary tension.

