SHOCK as MUSEVENI's son General MUHOOZI is linked to detention of Kenyan Activists BOB NJAGI and NICHOLAS OYOO in Uganda

08, 2025 - Fresh revelations have emerged linking General Muhoozi
Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence
Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), to the detention of two
Kenyan human rights activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo.
The activists were released on Friday night after 38 days in
incommunicado detention.
Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, claimed the duo had
been held at Kasenyi Military Barracks under the direct watch of General
Muhoozi.
Wine said the activists were interrogated about their
presence in Uganda and their attendance at his manifesto launch in Jinja.
“After 39 days of torture and illegal detention, our Kenyan
brothers have been dumped at the Busia border,” Wine stated, adding that he had
spoken to them shortly after their release.
Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei
confirmed the release, noting that the activists were handed over to the Kenya
High Commissioner in Uganda and received by Busia County Commissioner Chaunga
Mwachaunga.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS, Musalia
Mudavadi, credited sustained diplomatic efforts, including a formal letter to
Uganda’s Foreign Minister General Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, for securing their
freedom.
The UPDF had earlier denied holding the activists.
In court documents dated October 21st, Colonel
Silas Kamanda claimed no trace of the duo had been found in UPDF facilities,
despite a court order demanding that they be produced by the authorities.
