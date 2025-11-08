SHOCK as MUSEVENI's son General MUHOOZI is linked to detention of Kenyan Activists BOB NJAGI and NICHOLAS OYOO in Uganda







Saturday, November 08, 2025 - Fresh revelations have emerged linking General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), to the detention of two Kenyan human rights activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo.

The activists were released on Friday night after 38 days in incommunicado detention.

Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, claimed the duo had been held at Kasenyi Military Barracks under the direct watch of General Muhoozi.

Wine said the activists were interrogated about their presence in Uganda and their attendance at his manifesto launch in Jinja.

“After 39 days of torture and illegal detention, our Kenyan brothers have been dumped at the Busia border,” Wine stated, adding that he had spoken to them shortly after their release.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed the release, noting that the activists were handed over to the Kenya High Commissioner in Uganda and received by Busia County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi, credited sustained diplomatic efforts, including a formal letter to Uganda’s Foreign Minister General Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, for securing their freedom.

The UPDF had earlier denied holding the activists.

In court documents dated October 21st, Colonel Silas Kamanda claimed no trace of the duo had been found in UPDF facilities, despite a court order demanding that they be produced by the authorities.

