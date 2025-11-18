TASH ordered doctors to switch off BETTY BAYO’s life support machine because he was broke and they were not on good terms - KANYARI’s friend, PETER KIOI, rants (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Controversy has erupted after claims surfaced that Tash allegedly instructed doctors to remove Betty Bayo from life support at Kenyatta National Hospital’s ICU.

The allegations were made by Peter Kioi, a friend of controversial pastor Victor Kanyari, who appeared in a video rant shared online.

Kioi claimed that Tash made the decision due to financial constraints and because he was not on good terms with Betty Bayo prior to her death.

“Mlikua mmekosana,” Kioi said, suggesting that had Tash not given the order, Betty might still be alive.

The video has since sparked heated online reactions, with some speculating that Kanyari is using Peter Kioi, who appeared intoxicated in the video, to attack Tash.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST