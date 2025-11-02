Undercover cop exposes a beautiful Dandora LADY housing armed gangsters (PHOTOs)





Sunday, November 2, 2025 - A dreaded undercover police officer, known by his street moniker Saigonpunisher James has exposed a beautiful young woman accused of harboring dangerous gangsters.





The lady, identified as Yvonne, alias Culture Beiby, is reportedly offering safe refuge to criminals linked to a recent spate of armed robberies that have rocked Dandora and nearby estates.





Taking to Facebook, the officer shared Yvonne’s photos alongside a stern warning, accusing her of working hand in hand with the gangsters who have been terrorizing residents.





His exposé has left social media buzzing, with many Kenyans expressing shock that such a stunning woman could be entangled in Nairobi’s underworld, while others hailed the officer for his relentless fight against lawlessness.











See her photos below.



