Heartbroken Kenyan LADY shares brutal text a man sent her after meeting him for first date - Some men are ruthless! (SCREENSHOT)





Sunday, November 02, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has ignited a wave of reactions online after sharing a screenshot of a painfully blunt post-date exchange with a man she had just met for the first time.



In the screenshot, the man initially appears courteous, asking if she got home safely.

She responds with a simple “yes.” But what followed left netizens stunned.



Without warning, the man texted: “You are ugly in person. Don’t ever come over here again.”



The woman, clearly heartbroken, posted the exchange on social media, vowing never to date men she meets online again.



As expected, the internet had a field day.



Some users joked that at least he checked on her safety before delivering the blow.



Others argued that this kind of “honesty” is exactly why women avoid brutally frank men.









A few chimed in with warnings about excessive use of filters, suggesting that digital enhancements can set up unrealistic expectations.



