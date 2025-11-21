“Her behaviour has also changed lately" - Man reveals the strange question his girlfriend asked him and hints at ending the relationship







Friday, November 21, 2025 - A man has stirred conversation on social media after sharing a puzzling moment with his girlfriend that left him questioning the future of their relationship.

According to his post, the girlfriend casually asked him how he would feel if another man bought her a new phone and car.

While she insisted it was just a “random” question, he felt the scenario was far too specific to be innocent.

“Too specific to be a random question,” he explained, suggesting there might be deeper issues at play.

When he pressed her for clarity, she maintained it was random - a response he described as dishonest.

He went on to reveal that her “behaviour/attitude has also changed lately,” fueling his suspicion that something was amiss.

The man concluded his post with a resigned tone: “I guess I’ll just let her go… I feel like I’m holding her back.”

His revelation quickly sparked debate online, with many weighing in on whether the girlfriend’s question was harmless curiosity or a subtle hint about her expectations.





