Tragedy as U.S based Kenyan man is shot dead while working as a cab driver in Louisiana - RIP FREDRICK (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - A young Kenyan man from Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, has died following a shooting incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, while working as a cab driver.

The deceased identified as Fredrick Kiprono, described by relatives as humble, hardworking, and deeply devoted to his family, had relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures.

His sudden death has left his family and community in shock.

Also, details of the shooting and the suspect’s identity remain unclear.

His siblings, William Songok and Everlyn Cheruto, are now coordinating arrangements for his burial in Kenya.

The tragedy has resonated across both the diaspora and his home community, where he is remembered as a gentle soul with a warm smile.

“This has left a huge hole in our hearts. He worked hard and loved deeply,” a family member said.

The family has appealed for prayers and solidarity, and a GoFundMe account has been launched to help raise funds for the costly repatriation process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST