PHOTOs from Narok Governor's son's star studded wedding ceremony graced by President RUTO and top leaders!







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Narok County was the scene of glamour and tradition on Saturday as Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu’s son, Jordan Santayia Ntutu, exchanged vows with his bride, Abigael Soila Moriaso.

The vibrant ceremony drew an impressive guest list, including President William Ruto, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, and Health CS Aden Duale, alongside regional leaders such as Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

Abigael, daughter of former Narok County Council Chairman Solomon Moriaso, looked radiant in a flowing white gown accentuated with Maasai beadwork, a nod to her heritage.

Jordan began the day in a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, later embracing tradition by donning Maasai regalia adorned with colorful beads during the reception.

Governor Ntutu shared heartfelt words after the ceremony, expressing pride and joy in his son’s new journey.

“Seeing the love you share is the greatest gift a parent could ask for.”

“I wish you both a marriage that is a sanctuary of peace, endless happiness, and unbreakable trust,” he said.

