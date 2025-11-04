Tragedy as a man is found dead in his car in Ruaka in suspected mchele overdose - Mchele LADIES are ruthless (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - Residents of Ruaka were left in shock after a middle-aged man was found dead inside his car in what police suspect to be a case of mchele overdose.

It is believed that the victim may have been drugged by the notorious mchele ladies, leading to his untimely death.

According to witnesses, the car had been parked at the same spot since morning, raising suspicion among locals.

When curious residents peeped through the window, they were met with a chilling sight- the man’s lifeless body lying on the driver’s seat.

Police officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area as investigations began.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

See photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST