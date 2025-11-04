Mwanaume Bila Pesa Hautoboi! Slay queen humiliates a broke man publicly at a city club (VIDEO)





Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - A viral video showing a high-end slay queen humiliating a man at a nightclub has sparked uproar across social media.



In the short clip, the flashy lady, dressed to impress and recording herself dancing, is seen vibing to loud music when a curious man appears to take interest in her.



However, things took a nasty turn when she suddenly shoved him aside and slapped him.



The video has ignited a heated debate online, with netizens divided over who was in the wrong.



Some blasted the lady for her disrespectful behavior, while others joked that the man “should have known his financial limits.”



“These slay queens don’t want love, they want someone to fund their lifestyles!” one user commented.