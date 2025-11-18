TikToker ANN KAWIRA sets the record straight on friendship with Pastor KANYARI - “We are not dating, He’s like my Dad”







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Famous Kenyan TikToker Ann Kawira has spoken candidly about her relationship with Salvation Healing Ministries founder, Pastor Victor Kanyari, clarifying that the two share a close friendship and nothing more.

In an interview with a local station, Kawira described Kanyari as a father figure and spiritual mentor.

She explained that she often attends his church, where he has been a source of guidance and support.

“My relationship with Kanyari is purely friendship. We are not dating, and we have never dated.”

“He respects me, and I respect him. He is like my dad,” Kawira said.

The TikTok star also praised the pastor for his generosity and encouragement on social media.

“He is very supportive. On TikTok, whenever something happens, people call him and he shows up, even offering financial help,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Pastor Kanyari recently opened up about his personal life during the memorial of his late ex‑wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

He revealed why he has remained single more than seven years after their separation, saying he has never met a woman who matches Betty Bayo’s qualities.

According to Kanyari, many of the women he encounters lack emotional stability or the attributes he values in a life partner.

Kanyari emphasized that his priority remains his children, insisting that he would rather stay single than risk bringing someone into his household who might disrupt their well‑being.

“I cannot take someone randomly to trouble my children or myself. I would rather stay alone,” he said.