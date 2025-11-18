Content creator THEE PLUTO accuses single mothers of misleading young women, opens up on break up with FELICITY and co-parenting







Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Content creator, Thee Pluto, has stirred conversation online after raising concerns about the influence of single mothers on younger women.

Speaking in a candid YouTube interview, Pluto suggested that single mothers often misguide others with advice that doesn’t always reflect the realities of parenting and family life.

“I always feel like women bleed on women. Especially single mothers. Na msinitukane, because I am just saying what I have seen.”

“I see them misleading other women all the time,” he said.

Pluto, who shares a daughter named Zoe with his ex‑partner, Felicity, admitted he has never publicly explained why their relationship ended.

However, he expressed frustration at narratives shared online that, in his view, downplay the importance of fathers.

“We have never said why we parted ways, but you will find them giving advice online.”

“You understand? Who told you that Zoe doesn’t need a father?” he asked.

The breakup, he revealed, took a toll on his emotional health.

Memories tied to his former home made healing difficult, prompting him to move out.

“It has not been easy for me because healing took too much time because of my daughter… Ikafika mahali and I sought therapy.”

“And my therapist told me… you need to disconnect from everything that is giving you memories,” Pluto explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST