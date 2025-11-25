Thousands of Kenyans living in U.S to face fresh vetting after President DONALD TRUMP’s new executive order







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Thousands of Kenyans living in the United States are bracing for uncertainty after President Donald Trump’s administration announced a sweeping review of refugees admitted during Joe Biden’s tenure.

According to an internal memo signed by U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director, Joe Edlow, all refugees admitted between January 20th, 2021 and February 20th, 2025 will undergo fresh interviews and intense vetting to reassess their eligibility for protection.

The directive also halts the processing of permanent residence applications for refugees who arrived during Biden’s presidency.

The order is expected to affect a significant number of Kenyans who resettled in the U.S from Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps between 2021 and 2024.

Many had already embarked on the long path towards citizenship but now face the possibility of deportation if their paperwork or past records fail to meet the administration’s tightened standards.

Kenya has been one of Africa’s major departure points for resettlement abroad.

UNHCR data shows that in 2022 alone, 3,692 refugees were submitted for resettlement from Kenya, with many accepted by the U.S.

In 2023, more than 2,800 refugees departed, including individuals from Somalia, South Sudan, the DRC, and Burundi who had lived in Kenyan camps.

The Trump administration argues that Biden prioritized high admission numbers over thorough vetting, prompting USCIS to order comprehensive re‑interviews.

Refugees have been warned that their status could be terminated if officers determine they no longer meet protection criteria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST