Thousands of Kenyans living in U.S to face fresh vetting after President DONALD TRUMP’s new executive order

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Thousands of Kenyans living in the United States are bracing for uncertainty after President Donald Trump’s administration announced a sweeping review of refugees admitted during Joe Biden’s tenure.
According to an internal memo signed by U.S Citizenship and
Immigration Services (USCIS) Director, Joe Edlow, all refugees admitted between
January 20th, 2021 and February 20th, 2025 will undergo
fresh interviews and intense vetting to reassess their eligibility for
protection.
The directive also halts the processing of permanent
residence applications for refugees who arrived during Biden’s presidency.
The order is expected to affect a significant number of
Kenyans who resettled in the U.S from Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps between
2021 and 2024.
Many had already embarked on the long path towards
citizenship but now face the possibility of deportation if their paperwork or
past records fail to meet the administration’s tightened standards.
Kenya has been one of Africa’s major departure points for
resettlement abroad.
UNHCR data shows that in 2022 alone, 3,692 refugees were
submitted for resettlement from Kenya, with many accepted by the U.S.
In 2023, more than 2,800 refugees departed, including
individuals from Somalia, South Sudan, the DRC, and Burundi who had lived in
Kenyan camps.
The Trump administration argues that Biden prioritized high
admission numbers over thorough vetting, prompting USCIS to order comprehensive
re‑interviews.
Refugees have been warned that their status could be
terminated if officers determine they no longer meet protection criteria.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
