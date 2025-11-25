Former CJ and presidential hopeful MARAGA recounts incident that forced him to quit alcohol - “I went to church and never looked back”







Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - Former Chief Justice, David Maraga, has opened up about his struggle with alcohol and the turning point that led him to quit drinking.

Speaking on Monday, November 24th, during an interview with comedian, Oga Obinna, Maraga revealed that he began drinking while at Maranda High School after being influenced by peers.

He continued the habit through Kisii High School, university, and even after completing the Kenya School of Law before starting his career as a lawyer in Nakuru.

Maraga recalled one incident while working at the Land Registry when he drank heavily and lacked fuel to drive back to Nakuru after a weekend in Nairobi.

“There was one time I didn’t even have fuel to go back.”

“I went to Nyamakima, got some touts, and they found passengers who fueled my car so we could return to Nakuru,” he narrated.

He also disclosed being involved in a minor accident after his car swerved and hit the rails by the roadside.

The breaking point, however, came after a night of heavy drinking at an army barracks in Nakuru.

“We drank until 2:00 am. The following morning, I couldn’t recollect how I got home, and I said to myself I could have easily died,” Maraga recounted.

On January 1st, 1991, he decided to quit alcohol altogether, returning to the Seventh Day Adventist Church where he had been baptized as a child.

“I went to church, and I have never looked back,” he said.

Maraga, who served as Kenya’s 14th Chief Justice from 2016 to 2021, has since declared his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST