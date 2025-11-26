This viral PHOTO of a police recruit reporting to police training college with a heavy duvet has sparked reactions online (LOOK)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - New police recruits have begun reporting to training colleges for a demanding six‑month program.

But one photo has stolen the spotlight - a recruit arriving with a heavy duvet.

The image quickly went viral, with netizens questioning whether he understood the intensity of police training.

Many joked that recruits barely get any sleep, making the heavy bedding unnecessary.

Others sympathized, suggesting that he might be in for a rude awakening.

Comments also poked fun at the realities awaiting recruits after graduation, noting that a duvet won’t help in hardship postings where officers often face bandits in remote corners of Kenya.

