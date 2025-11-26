Captured on Camera!! Two rogue bus drivers park in the middle of a busy Nairobi highway and step out to smoke (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Two bus drivers were caught on camera parking their vehicles in the middle of Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road before stepping out to smoke, causing major traffic chaos.

An eyewitness reported that the buses locked the highway, bringing commuters to a standstill.

“This is a highway! Anything can happen here. Two buses just stopped in the middle, blocking everyone just to smoke. Can you believe it?” the eyewitness, who shared the video on social media, remarked.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the drivers’ reckless behavior and calling for authorities to take action against those who endanger the lives of other road users.





