These bold WAMAMA were spotted having a good time in a Nairobi club - They are giving Slay Queens a run for their money! (VIDEO)

Friday, November 21, 2025 - A lively video of two middle-aged women, popularly referred to as wamama, enjoying themselves in a Nairobi nightclub has set social media abuzz.
The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the duo dancing
unapologetically in a packed venue, dressed stylishly and radiating confidence.
From their energy to their fashion choices, the women made
it clear that age is no barrier to fun.
Their carefree attitude and bold presence has challenged
stereotypes about nightlife being reserved for the younger crowd.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online. Many
netizens applauded the women for embracing life and living it to the fullest,
with comments praising their confidence and refusal to conform to societal
expectations.
On the other hand, some critics argued that the club scene
should be left to the younger generation, often dubbed slay
queens.
Watch the video below.
