A notorious KIKUYU mchele LADY drugging men in Eldoret clubs exposed as her face is printed on posters and paraded in the streets (PHOTO)







Friday, November 21, 2025 - A middle-aged lady accused of being part of a mchele syndicate targeting men in Eldoret clubs has been publicly exposed.

Her photo was printed on warning posters and distributed across various parts of Eldoret, with claims that she has been luring unsuspecting revellers before spiking their drinks and robbing them.

The suspect, identified in the posters as Blessing Wanjiku, is said to be under police pursuit as investigations continue.

See her photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST