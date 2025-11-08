The convicted killer of late MP, GEORGE THUO, spotted partying with slay queens after his release on bond pending appeal - He is staring at 15 years in jail (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Samuel Kuria Ngugi, alias Visi, one of six people convicted for the murder of former Juja MP, George Thuo, has been spotted partying with slay queens after being released on bond pending appeal.

Court records revealed that Visi and his colleagues plotted the murder by poisoning the MP with Cyhalothrin pesticide, a crime that earned them 15-year jail sentences.

However, each was later granted temporary freedom after posting a Sh 1 million bond, pending appeal.





Since regaining his freedom, Visi, who is also a deejay and emcee, appears to be living life to the fullest.

He has been frequenting high-end clubs, partying hard, surrounded by beautiful ladies.

In one video, he is seen serving whisky shots to slay queens as he enjoys his freedom.

A glance at his Instagram account shows him flaunting a lavish lifestyle, seemingly unconcerned about his looming sentence.

See photos and video.

Samuel Kuria Ngugi, alias Visi pic.twitter.com/AzD5oRbuzF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2025