Stupid Pastors - KANYARI attacks fellow pastors for failing to support him after his ex-wife’s death (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, has publicly criticized fellow pastors for failing to support him following the death of his ex-wife, Betty Bayo.

Speaking during a church service, Kanyari expressed disappointment that many of the pastors he had supported in their times of need did not reciprocate when he faced personal tragedy.

“Stupid pastors. Some of the pastors I have supported didn’t even bother to call me,” he ranted, visibly frustrated.

Kanyari singled out only one pastor, identified as Pastor Maina Wa OTC, for offering him support during the difficult period.

