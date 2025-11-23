A knife-wielding mzungu man causes chaos at a high-end Nairobi restaurant after attacking staff (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a high-end Nairobi restaurant when a foreign man went on a rampage, brandishing a knife and threatening staff.

In the viral video, the man is seen brandishing the weapon as staff and patrons panic.

A terrified female staff member is heard shouting, “Why are you holding the knife?” as the scuffle intensifies.

Restaurant security rushed in to restrain him, but the incident left patrons frozen in shock, with many capturing the chaotic scene on their phones.

