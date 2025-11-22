Struggling ‘Wash Wash’ musician, KRG THE DON, auctioned - The situation is so bad that even his pets have been put up for sale







Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan musician Stephen Karuga Kimani, popularly known as KRG The Don, is reportedly facing severe financial struggles, with sources claiming that even his pets have been put up for auction.

A notice from an auctioneer circulating online lists KRG’s expensive pets for sale, highlighting the depth of his financial woes.

Once known for flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, the musician has been keeping a low profile, leaving fans wondering about his whereabouts.

It is now emerging that KRG is battling serious money problems, forcing him to lie low.

Below is a notice from an auctioneer listing his pets for sale.

The Kenyan DAILY POST