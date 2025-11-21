Socialite HUDDAH MONROE sparks debate after calling for women in the security sector to be exempt from working night shifts - "Hii Kitu Imenisumbua sana"







Friday, November 21, 2025 - Kenyan socialite turned beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe, has stirred conversation online after voicing her concern about women working night shifts, particularly as security guards.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Every time I see a female security guard at night breaks my heart!!”

“Hii kitu imenisumbua sana! All my friends know, I just hate it,”

She went further to suggest that employers should rethink how duties are allocated in the security sector.

“Let women work day time and let men do the night shift solely because of nurturing their children!” she argued.

She painted a vivid picture of the daily routine for mothers, noting how they wake up early, prepare their children for school, and then head to work.

According to her, adding night shifts to this rhythm disrupts parenting and exposes women to unnecessary risks.

“Not forgetting 80% of females in Kenya are single parents.”

“Their kids need them,” she added in another post.

While the figure is not backed by official statistics, her sentiment resonated with many followers who feel society often overlooks the unique pressures faced by single mothers.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions, with a significant number of fans applauding her for addressing an issue they believe is rarely discussed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST