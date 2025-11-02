Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU turned heads with bold fashion statement at Senator CHESANG’s pre-wedding ceremony graced by RUTO (PHOTOs)





Sunday, November 02, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu turned heads and stole the spotlight with her striking fashion choice at the glamorous pre-wedding ceremony of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony.



The event, held in Trans Nzoia County, marked the couple’s traditional koito - a cultural rite where Chesang officially sealed the union just a day after delivering dowry.



While the ceremony drew a star-studded guest list, including President William Ruto, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, CS Wycliffe Oparanya, and Governors James Orengo and Ledama Ole Kina - it was Nyamu’s bold and elegant ensemble that had guests and netizens buzzing.



Dressed in a lilac-themed outfit that perfectly matched the event’s color palette of lilac and cream, Nyamu exuded confidence and flair, effortlessly blending tradition with modern glam.



President Ruto, the event’s chief guest, praised the couple, calling Chesang one of his political sons and commending Chanelle’s beauty.



“I must say this is my first time to see Chanelle, and I confirm she is indeed beautiful. Allan is a handsome young man - God has put these two together, and congratulations on your wedding,” Ruto said.

















Channelle, the daughter of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Chairperson, Kiprono Kittony, is also the CECM for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure in Trans Nzoia County.