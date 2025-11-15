SHOCKER! A LADY reveals what controversial City Pastor, VICTOR KANYARI, did to a young GIRL in Kawangware, forcing the locals to almost beat him

Saturday, November
15, 2025 - Controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari
is once again under fire as debate intensifies on whether he should regain
custody of his children following the death of his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty
Bayo.
A social media user has resurfaced old claims about
Kanyari’s past in Kawangware, alleging that
residents once confronted him over what they described as “questionable
behaviour,” which eventually led to him being chased away from the area.
The user argues that Kanyari’s past controversies raise concerns about whether he is fit to take custody of the children, reigniting a heated online discussion.
