SHOCKER! A LADY reveals what controversial City Pastor, VICTOR KANYARI, did to a young GIRL in Kawangware, forcing the locals to almost beat him







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari is once again under fire as debate intensifies on whether he should regain custody of his children following the death of his ex-wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

A social media user has resurfaced old claims about Kanyari’s past in Kawangware, alleging that residents once confronted him over what they described as “questionable behaviour,” which eventually led to him being chased away from the area.

The user argues that Kanyari’s past controversies raise concerns about whether he is fit to take custody of the children, reigniting a heated online discussion.





