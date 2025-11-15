PHOTOs!! Pastor KANYARI’s former side chick unmasked after badmouthing BETTY BAYO online - He fathered a child with her while married to BETTY BAYO







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - A woman who reportedly had an illicit affair with controversial Pastor, Victor Kanyari, while he was married to late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has been unmasked.

Her identity came to light after she took to social media to attack Betty Bayo, who succumbed to leukemia just a few days ago.

The woman, identified as Mercie Karush online, accused Bayo of being partly responsible for her failed relationship with Kanyari.

She claimed that the singer almost drove the pastor “mad.”

“If only Kanyari could speak. She almost made him go mad. Akahepa ata kwa nyumba,” she wrote.

A social media user who knows Mercie called her out for badmouthing the deceased singer and revealed that she even had a child with Kanyari.

Tragically, the baby died in a widely publicized fire tragedy in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST