From Freedom to Prison Walls! Meru singer jailed after affair with a school girl (PHOTOs)

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - An upcoming Meru singer is now serving a jail term after he was found guilty of engaging in an unlawful affair with a school girl.
The singer, identified as Vinnie,
was until recently a rising entertainer with big dreams in the music industry.
But his fortunes changed abruptly when he was arrested and
later convicted for being involved with the school girl.
A photo circulating on social media shows Vinnie in full
prison uniform, entertaining fellow inmates as he adjusts to life behind bars.
See the photo.
