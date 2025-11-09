SHOCKED Nurse JUDY reveals how LADIES are hitting on her despite vowing to stick with her husband who impregnated their househelp – “Hii Ni Maajabu”







Sunday, November 09, 2025 - Nurse Judy has sparked fresh buzz online after confessing that she’s been receiving unexpected attention from women in 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, November 9th, she wrote, “In 2025, I have more women hitting on me.”

“What am I doing differently? Hii ni maajabu.”

Known for her unfiltered honesty and relatable storytelling, Nurse Judy’s revelation comes shortly after she publicly addressed a deeply personal chapter - her husband fathering a child with their househelp.

She made it clear that the child was conceived when she had briefly separated with her husband and that she’s since embraced the baby as part of her family.

Currently working abroad while her husband and children remain in Tanzania, Judy continues to document her journey with candor and wit.

Responding to critics urging her to leave her husband, Judy clapped back: “Ati ‘leave him’… babe, I’d rather leave your group chat.”

She added, “Najua watu wanangoja headlines za breakup… poleni, this season ni honeymoon part 13.”

She also called out online negativity, reminding followers that marriage isn’t a bed of roses.

“Marriage si TikTok trend ya 30 seconds,” she wrote, emphasizing that her union is built on grit, grace, and God.

“I know what I have… it’s GOLD, not group opinion.”





