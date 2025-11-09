Kenyan man discovers his mother named him after her childhood boyfriend after his father found an old love letter he sent to her - Netizens are having a field day!







Sunday, November 09, 2025 - A viral post on X (formerly twitter) by a Kenyan man has left netizens in stitches and a little suspicious.

The user revealed that his dad stumbled upon an old love letter his mom once received from her childhood boyfriend, whose name, coincidentally, was Rodney, the same name the son now bears.

The internet went wild, with comments ranging from “Bro, your dad needs a DNA test ASAP” to “You might be Rodney Jr. for real.”

Others joked that his mom was a master schemer, naming him after “the one that got away.”

