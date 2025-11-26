SHOCK as study finds that majority fish in Kisumu is contaminated with antibiotic resistant bacteria and unfit for human consumption







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - A new study by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has revealed that 60% of Kisumu’s market‑ready fish are contaminated with antibiotic‑resistant E. coli, raising serious public health concerns.

The researchers tested 256 fish samples and found 153, representing 60 per cent, positive for E. coli.

While the bacterium is normally harmless in the human gut, pathogenic strains can cause serious infections such as urinary tract infections, sepsis and meningitis.

Lead researcher Silas Onyango Awour attributed the contamination to poor waste management and pollutants entering Lake Victoria, the main source of fish in the region.

He noted that improper use of antimicrobials in fish farming has also contributed to the emergence of resistant bacteria.

“The high prevalence highlights a significant risk of bacterial contamination likely linked to improper waste disposal and inadequate hygiene along the supply chain,” Awour said.

He added that waste such as diapers often ends up in the lake, worsening contamination.

The study comes amid growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The World Health Organisation reports that AMR directly caused 1.27 million deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million more.

WHO warns that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals, and plants are driving resistant pathogens, making infections harder to treat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST