Defiant Governor NATEMBEYA tells off RUTO after security withdrawal - "We have never worked to please the Government"







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has protested the withdrawal of his state‑issued security, describing the move as politically motivated and aimed at silencing his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking to local media house, Natembeya said the Government recalled all his bodyguards, driver, and official vehicle without prior explanation.

“They took every security detail - my guards, my driver, even the vehicle. It is okay, but let’s be honest, this is intimidation,” he stated.

The Governor accused the State of abandoning its duty to protect leaders regardless of political alignment, insisting that attempts to frustrate him will not deter his advocacy for citizens.

He linked the withdrawal to his recent community empowerment initiatives, including efforts to provide water and food to vulnerable residents.

“We have never worked to please the government - we work for the people,” he said.

Natembeya further alleged attempts to block him from travelling to Malava ahead of the by-election and other regions where he plans public engagements, terming the developments as part of a wider scheme to restrict his movements.

Despite the challenges, he vowed to continue with his activities.

“It is my constitutional right to move freely and speak to my people. Tomorrow morning, I will be in Malava,”

"My safety now lies with the people of Western and with Kenyans. They will stand with me." he affirmed.

His remarks come days after unidentified individuals disrupted a rally in Kabuchai constituency, firing gunshots and damaging vehicles.

Natembeya described the incident as evidence of rising political intolerance.

