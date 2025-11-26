SHOCK as SONKO reveals that rogue Pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A killed his first wife - He assaulted her while she was pregnant (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has made damning allegations against controversial preacher, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, leaving netizens in shock.

In a fiery online response to a viral video in which Pastor Ng’ang’a accused Sonko of “harassing” his son-in-law for beating up his daughter, Sonko hit back, alleging that the pastor subjected his late first wife to domestic abuse.

Sonko further claimed that the alleged violence occurred while she was pregnant and suggested that this may have contributed to her death.

“Spirits of your late wife, Lucy, are haunting you. You beat her up while she was pregnant, and she died as a result of injuries,” he said.

Sonko further accused the pastor of supporting gender-based violence, telling him: “You should be ashamed of yourself, Pastor Ng’ang’a. You beat up your wife, and that’s why you are supporting GBV.”

Pastor Ng’ang’a’s first wife passed away more than a decade ago, and details surrounding her death have long remained unclear.

Watch the video below

