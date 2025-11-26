Maji ya Upako - City preacher Apostle JEREMIAH KIOKO unveils anointed water to his brainwashed congregants (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Controversial city preacher, Apostle Jeremiah Kioko, has introduced a new ritual to his congregation, offering what he calls “anointed water.”

A video circulating online shows Kioko holding a bottle of water, claiming that it carries spiritual blessings.

He told congregants, “Hii ni hatari. This is anointing water,” and encouraged them to attend a special service where the water will be distributed.

Critics have accused the preacher of preying on gullible followers and urged authorities to regulate churches.

Kioko is notorious for faking miracles and using prosperity gospel techniques to enrich himself, raising concerns about exploitation under the guise of faith.

Maji ya Upako!! Eh Eh Eh pic.twitter.com/NN9ivB1h82 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST