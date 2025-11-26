Maji ya Upako - City preacher Apostle JEREMIAH KIOKO unveils anointed water to his brainwashed congregants (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Controversial city preacher, Apostle Jeremiah Kioko, has introduced a new ritual to his congregation, offering what he calls “anointed water.”
A video circulating online shows Kioko holding a bottle of
water, claiming that it carries spiritual blessings.
He told congregants, “Hii ni hatari. This is
anointing water,” and encouraged them to attend a special service where the
water will be distributed.
Critics have accused the preacher of preying on gullible
followers and urged authorities to regulate churches.
Kioko is notorious for faking miracles and using prosperity
gospel techniques to enrich himself, raising concerns about exploitation under
the guise of faith.
Maji ya Upako!! Eh Eh Eh pic.twitter.com/NN9ivB1h82— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 26, 2025
