SHOCK as it emerges that BETT BAYO’s husband, TASH, was a drunkard and violent – She developed a blood clot in the head after he attacked her with a beer bottle







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Fresh allegations have surfaced painting a disturbing picture of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo’s husband, Tash, with sources close to the family now claiming that he had been struggling with alcoholism and allegedly turned violent in the months leading to her health crisis.

According to individuals familiar with the couple’s private struggles, tension in their home reportedly escalated when Tash attacked her with a beer bottle while drunk.

Sources further claim that Betty immediately reported the incident to police and obtained an OB number, documenting the assault.

The attack allegedly left her with a blood clot in the head, an injury that would later worsen as her condition deteriorated.

In another shocking twist, insiders say that while Betty was fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital, Tash, who had reportedly flown in from the United States, was seen partying at a club in Westlands, allegedly holding a bash despite his wife’s critical condition.

Witnesses claim that when news of her passing finally reached him, Tash arrived at the hospital wearing a mask, reportedly because he was drunk at the time.

