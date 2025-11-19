From physical abuse to her savings being wiped out by her husband TASH - SHOCKING details of BETTY BAYO’s marital struggles surface







Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - Troubling allegations have emerged revealing the silent battles the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, was reportedly fighting behind closed doors.

According to multiple online sources, Betty is said to have endured years of physical abuse, emotional turmoil, and financial sabotage at the hands of her husband, Tash.

Renowned blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora claims that Betty reported Tash to the police on several occasions after alleged violent assaults, with several OB numbers recorded to document the incidents.

As her health deteriorated, Muthiora further alleges that Tash wiped out her savings, leaving her financially drained during her most vulnerable period.

These sentiments were echoed by social media personality Purity Nduta Macharia, who went even further with her claims.

According to Purity, Tash is allegedly planning to disappear with Betty Bayo’s title deeds, vehicles, and other crucial documents.

She also claims that he has set his eyes on money being contributed towards the funeral arrangements, alleging that the Ksh 1 million donation from former President Uhuru Kenyatta has already been pocketed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST