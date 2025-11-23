SHARON MUNDIA a.k.a. This is Ess drags ex-husband to court over child support - From helicopter proposal to deadbeat dad







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Popular fashion blogger, Sharon Mundia, famously known as This is Ess, has taken her ex-husband, Allan Lonina Leteipan, to court, accusing him of failing to fulfill his parental duties.

According to sources, Leteipan allegedly uses their daughter only for photo opportunities, neglecting responsibilities behind the scenes.

On Instagram, he shares photos bonding with their daughter but it is now emerging that he is a deadbeat dad hiding behind fancy photos.

The court case comes years after the couple’s high-profile romance, which saw Leteipan hire a helicopter to propose to Sharon atop a scenic mountain - a grand gesture that captivated online fans.

Despite the fairytale proposal, the couple eventually parted ways, and now Sharon is seeking legal recourse to ensure proper support for their child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST