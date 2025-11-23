MADNESS!! This bold and well-endowed Slay Queen caused a stir in a Nairobi club with her outfit - She left little for imagination (VIDEO)







Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife has long been synonymous with glamour, bold fashion, and the ever‑present desire to stand out.

Slay Queens, in particular, are known for pushing boundaries when it comes to style, often turning heads with daring outfits designed to steal the spotlight.

But sometimes, the quest for attention sparks controversy.

This viral video has reignited this conversation after a curvy slay queen was captured dancing the night away in a barely‑there outfit that left little to the imagination.

The clip has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

Some praised her confidence and unapologetic embrace of self‑expression but others, however, felt she had crossed the line, in her bid to stand out.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

