Senator RICHARD ONYONKA accused of being a deadbeat dad - A LADY he impregnated during 2022 campaigns says he has neglected their sick child







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has come under fire after a woman claiming to be his former lover came forward with allegations that he has neglected their child.

The lady, identified as Nyatichi Mogire, alleges that she met the Senator in 2022 during the campaign period, and the two became romantically involved, resulting in the birth of a baby boy.

According to her, the Senator allegedly cut communication and stopped offering any form of support soon after the child was born.

She further claims that the child has been battling sickle cell anaemia, and despite repeated attempts to reach out to Onyonka for assistance, her pleas have gone unanswered.

Nyatichi says she was eventually forced to seek help elsewhere and allegedly received support from Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Senator Onyonka has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Watch her video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST