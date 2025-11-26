Senator RICHARD ONYONKA accused of being a deadbeat dad - A LADY he impregnated during 2022 campaigns says he has neglected their sick child

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has come under fire after a woman claiming to be his former lover came forward with allegations that he has neglected their child.
The
lady, identified as Nyatichi Mogire,
alleges that she met the Senator in 2022 during the campaign period, and the
two became romantically involved, resulting in the birth of a baby boy.
According
to her, the Senator allegedly cut communication and stopped offering any form
of support soon after the child was born.
She
further claims that the child has been battling sickle cell anaemia, and despite repeated attempts to reach out to
Onyonka for assistance, her pleas have gone unanswered.
Nyatichi
says she was eventually forced to seek help elsewhere and allegedly received
support from Kisii Governor Simba Arati.
Senator Onyonka has not publicly addressed the allegations.
Watch her video below.
