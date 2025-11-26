PHOTOs of BETTY BAYO’s husband, TASH’s first wife emerge - She died mysteriously after walking down the aisle in a beautiful wedding ceremony







Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Photos of the first wife of Tash, the husband of the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, have surfaced online and drawn widespread public interest.

The images capture the couple on their beautiful wedding day years ago, looking happy and full of hope for the future.

According to whispers, Tash’s first wife passed away some time after their wedding.

The circumstances surrounding her death were never publicly disclosed, as the family kept the matter private.

The photos have emerged at a time when fresh rumours about Betty Bayo’s death have been circulating online, prompting mixed reactions from netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST